Road re-opened following firearms incident in Ruatoria

Saturday, 18 January, 2020 - 10:50

McClutchie Road is now open following a firearms incident in Ruatoria this morning.

Police responded to the scene at 9.20am following reports of shots fired.

The incident is believed to have involved parties known to each other and related to a vehicle collision on Waiomatatini Road.

Residents should expect a continued Police presence in the area.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to contact Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.