Three Lotto players win $333,333

Saturday, 18 January, 2020 - 20:33

Three lucky Lotto players will be celebrating in style after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Regent in Whangarei, Grand Superette in Orewa and Palomino Supervalue in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

Did you know that every year 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits go to over 3,000 great causes around New Zealand? Over the past decade, Lotto NZ returned almost $2.2 billion in profits to communities all around New Zealand. Read more about how Kiwis made this possible here: https://mylotto.co.nz/kiwis-helping-kiwis/a-decade-of-making-a-difference

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.