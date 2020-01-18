Serious crash in Invercargill

Saturday, 18 January, 2020 - 21:00

A section of John Street in Invercargill is closed following a serious crash.

The crash, between a motorcycle and a parked car, was reported at 8:15pm.

The motorcyclist is in a serious condition.

Diversions are in place between Mavora Crescent and John Court.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene and Police will investigate the circumstances of the crash.