Serious crash in Invercargill

A section of John Street in Invercargill is closed following a serious crash.
The crash, between a motorcycle and a parked car, was reported at 8:15pm.
The motorcyclist is in a serious condition.
Diversions are in place between Mavora Crescent and John Court.
The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene and Police will investigate the circumstances of the crash.
