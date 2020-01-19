Muslim convention 'highlights justice and the belief in God'

Sunday, 19 January, 2020 - 08:34

On Saturday, 18th January, prominent civic, political and religious leaders from across the country joined the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community NZ during its 31st Annual Convention held at New Zealand’s largest purpose built mosque (Masjid Baitul Muqeet in South Auckland), to discuss ways to resolve conflict with compassion. The special event brought together almost 500 people from across the religious and political spectrum to share dialogue and a meal together. The gathering (called Jalsa Salana) featured various speeches on social and religious topics.

The Chief guest, Walley Mitchell, District Operations Manager of St John Canterbury, shared his experiences following the devastating Christchurch terror attacks last year. He mentioned the challenges faced by St Johns and how the tough times brought people together in unity from all backgrounds regardless of race and religion.

Minister for Ethnic Communities, Hon. Jenny Salesa, commended the theme of the annual convention, ‘United in Compassion’, and spoke of the support being provided by the government, in particular to ethnic minorities in New Zealand.

Imam Mustenser Qamar highlighted the importance of recognising the ‘One, living and loving Creator’ in ridding our society of all forms of prejudice and racism in particular. He emphasised that all mankind is equally the creation of God, regardless of belief. Citing examples from the life of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), he highlighted how Islam uproots all forms of prejudice and racialism. He mentioned that all mankind is "from a single soul with a common goal" and until we realise this, true unity and peace cannot be established.

The keynote speech was delivered by the President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association United Kingdom, Imam Abdul Quddus Arif, who spoke of the importance of ‘Compassion in the time of emerging divisions’. He said:

"The key is absolute justice and fairness in all matters… Justice on all levels of society can

ensure that we remain united in the face of troubling times."

He continued to highlight important aspects from the Islamic teachings which are essential to establish unity. Lauding the attitude of the New Zealand public and leadership following the horrific Christchurch attacks, he said:

"If we continue to exhibit such sympathy, compassion and high morals, irrespective of the other’s religion, race and creed, then most surely we will be ensuring unity in these times of emerging differences."

The formal proceedings concluded with a silent prayer for peace in the world. The programme finished with lunch and a tour of New Zealand’s largest purpose built mosque.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889 by Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) in Punjab, India, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans 213 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. Its motto of ‘Love for all and hatred for none’ is evidenced through the peaceful actions of its millions of followers. The New Zealand branch of this community was established in 1987 and is a registered charitable organisation that endeavors to be an active and integrated community within New Zealand society.