Sudden death on Mt Earnslaw

A body has been recovered after a person fell on Mount Earnslaw yesterday.
Police received the report at 4pm, although the fall is understood to have happened earlier in the afternoon.
The body was located near Earnslaw Hut about 8:20pm.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
