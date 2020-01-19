Serious crash at Kaipara Flats

Sunday, 19 January, 2020 - 13:00

Diversions are in place following a motorcycle crash at Kaipara Flats this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Woodcocks Road about 12.35pm.

The motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries.

Diversions are in place at Woodcocks Road and Old Kaipara Road, and Woodcocks Road and Carran Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.