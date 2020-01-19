Firearms incident in Napier: One injured

|
One person has been injured following a firearms incident in Taradale, Napier this afternoon.
Police were called to multiple reports of shots fired on Gloucester Street about 1pm.
While initial reports indicated no one had been injured, a man has since been taken to hospital.
Cordons are in place and a scene examination is underway.
Police again ask the public to avoid the area at this time.
