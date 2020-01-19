Arrest in relation to Ruatoria firearms incident

Sunday, 19 January, 2020 - 11:35

A 49-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a firearms incident in Ruatoria yesterday.

Police responded to McClutchie Road at 9.20am following reports of shots fired.

Prior to Police arriving a number of vehicles left the scene at speed, one of which crashed on Waiomatatini Road a short time later.

We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this crash.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Gisborne District Court tomorrow, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Members of the public can expect a heightened Police presence in the area as enquires continue.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to contact Police on 105.