Cordons removed following firearms incident in Napier

Sunday, 19 January, 2020 - 18:10

Cordons have been stood down following a firearms incident in Napier today.

Police continue to make enquiries to locate those involved in the incident.

The person taken to hospital is in a stable condition.

Police do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the general public.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to contact Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.