Siren activations, east coast of North Island

Police is aware of a number of reports of sirens being activated across the east coast of the North Island, particularly Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.
Police has been in contact with National Emergency Management Agency staff and understand it is believed to be the result of a technical fault.
Technicians are working to understand the issue.
