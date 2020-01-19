Jacinda Ardern unborn child not one of us - Right to Life

Sunday, 19 January, 2020 - 22:13

It is disappointing that Jacinda Ardern who claims to be promoting an inclusive society, specifically excludes the unborn child, the weakest and most defenceless member of the human family.

On 15 March on the terrible day that 51 Muslims were brutally murdered at two Christchurch Mosques the Prime Minister was commendably quick to proclaim to the nation and the international community our inclusiveness by declaring, "that they are us."

Prime Minister every day an estimated thirty-five unborn children are massacred not in mosques, but in our Public Hospitals, their killing authorised and funded by your government, Prime Minister. Instead of speaking out on their behalf you are at the forefront of ensuring their destruction. Why? Are they not us too?

Right to Life believes that the Prime Minister is not only opposed to the rights of the unborn, but she is also is opposed to the rights of men. Authentic feminism is opposed to abortion. Under the guise of being a feminist she is at the forefront of empowering women with the "right" to kill their unborn children.

In her address in Parliament in support of her Abortion Legislation Bill she said that, "abortion should not be a crime." It is her belief that the unborn child is not a human being and does not have human rights until it is born. This is a legal fiction that flies in the face of all medical science that recognises that human life begins at conception.

Jacinda Ardern is the first Prime Minister in the history of New Zealand who has stood up in Parliament and denied that the unborn child is not one of us. She believes the child is not a human being, that it does not have a right to life and may be killed as "a reproductive choice for women."

What about the reproductive rights of men? In her address she completely ignored men, making no reference to the rights of fathers. Fathers have a right to be heard in the defence of the lives of their children. Unborn children have an absolute right to have the protection of their fathers for their lives threatened by abortion.

Prime Minister you should be aware that your draconian anti-life bill threatens the trust of men in women to protect the lives of the unborn children that they father and will ultimately destroy the family of exclusively one man and one women.

Abortion is a failed experiment on women. Prime Minister stop victimising women because you don’t care enough to offer these women love, acceptance and positive life affirming help.

The pro-abortion movement was founded by men to exploit women. It is a clever and diabolical strategy for men who support the subjugation of women to use prominent women like our Prime Minister to promote the decriminalisation of abortion.

Abortion betrays the basic feminist principles of nonviolence, non -discrimination and justice for all. Abortion is a reflection that we have not met the needs of women and that women have settled for less. Women deserve better.

Prime Minister we need real abortion reform that will protect both women and the unborn by firstly retaining abortion as a crime in the Crimes Act and secondly repealing section 159 of the Crimes Act and recognising that every unborn child from conception is a unique and unrepeatable miracle of God’s loving creation, endowed with an inalienable right to life.