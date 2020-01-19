Bay of Plenty sirens

|
Fire and Emergency New Zealand understands a number of sirens were activated along the Bay of Plenty Coast this evening, including some at our stations.
We are focused on working alongside our partner agencies to find out what caused these sirens to activate.
The activation was an error and there was no danger to the public.
We will continue to look into this in the morning.
