Fire and Emergency NZ will investigate false alarm

Please attribute to Rhys Jones Chief Executive, Fire and Emergency New Zealand:
Today Fire and Emergency New Zealand is investigating what caused a number of our fire station sirens from Tauranga to Waihi to activate yesterday evening.
This should not have happened and I apologise to Bay of Plenty people who were affected.
We take this false alarm very seriously. We are investigating the cause, and because our sirens are linked in to a nationwide emergency alert system, we will also work with other responding partners.
Despite this false alarm, I ask people to retain confidence in the alert system of text message alarms and sirens. These alerts are life-savers.
We will provide an update when we know more.
