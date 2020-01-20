QLDC to host free mulch grab

Monday, 20 January, 2020 - 09:20

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will be providing free mulch for interested gardeners and landscapers at Lower Shotover on January 25.

The tree mulch comes from QLDC’s green waste collections and is usually used by the Council’s parks team. However, there is now an excess which needs to be cleared.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said the mulch grab was a great initiative to be able to give back to the community, which has been helping keep green waste out of the landfill by making use of drop-off sites around the district.

"Currently around 5400 tonnes of food and green waste are going into the Victoria Flats landfill every year. When this organic waste breaks down in landfill it produces methane, a harmful greenhouse gas, and becomes a wasted resource," he said.

We are working on ways to keep organic waste out of the landfill. In the meantime, we encourage the community to compost at home or make use of the green waste drop-off sites across the district."

"There are many advantages of adding mulch to a garden; it’s a great way to retain moisture and nutrients in the soil and suppress weeds. We have had a good response to the event so far and encourage people to take advantage of this great opportunity to pick up some mulch for free."

There’s no need to book. Just turn up on the day with a trailer and follow the instructions of staff onsite; the mulch will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event will run from 10.00am to 2.00pm.

In the event of bad weather QLDC will notify event cancellation via our Facebook page.