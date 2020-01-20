Refurbished training hostel soon to be affordable rental apartments

|
[ login or create an account ]
Breathing new life into an iconic Åtautahi building will revitalise the local community and add to the inner-city housing supply for whÄnau MÄori.
The old MÄori Trade training hostel, Te Kooti te Rato, located a Rehua Marae will soon be repurposed into six modern apartments for local Christchurch whÄnau.
A blessing of the site took place this morning, signalling the next phase of construction for the development.
The old training hostel was in use from the 1950’s to the late 1980’s but has largely sat idle since. A partnership between local MÄori and the Government will see this historic building regenerated to serve a new purpose- housing local whÄnau.
Te Puni KÅkiri Deputy Chief Executive of Regional Partnership, Di Grennell, congratulates the Trust for its forward-thinking attitude towards housing solutions that meet the needs of their whÄnau and wider community.
"This development provides much needed inner-city housing post-earthquake while also giving whÄnau the opportunity to live on the grounds of Rehua Marae in a kaupapa MÄori environment.
"PapakÄinga developments like this have significant yet mostly unrealised potential to improve social, cultural, economic and environmental wellbeing of MÄori communities," Ms Grennell says.
Te Puni KÅkiri has a long-standing relationship with Te Whatumanawa MÄoritanga o Rehua and has committed $2.4 million into the project, with the Trust contributing a further $780,000.
The new apartments will consist of two two-bedroom units, two one-bedroom units and two one-bedroom studios. A common area on the ground floor is likely to be used for wrap around services including a nurse’s clinic and rongoÄ services which will be available for Rehua whÄnau.
"It is clear to me that community is at the heart of Rehua Marae, and this style of living will allow whÄnau to be on the urban marae grounds and engage in a wide variety of marae activities including kapa haka and traditional rongoÄ practices."
"A strong and thriving cultural identity is essential to sustainable social and economic development within whÄnau and communities."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice