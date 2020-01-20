Refurbished training hostel soon to be affordable rental apartments

Monday, 20 January, 2020 - 11:36

Breathing new life into an iconic Åtautahi building will revitalise the local community and add to the inner-city housing supply for whÄnau MÄori.

The old MÄori Trade training hostel, Te Kooti te Rato, located a Rehua Marae will soon be repurposed into six modern apartments for local Christchurch whÄnau.

A blessing of the site took place this morning, signalling the next phase of construction for the development.

The old training hostel was in use from the 1950’s to the late 1980’s but has largely sat idle since. A partnership between local MÄori and the Government will see this historic building regenerated to serve a new purpose- housing local whÄnau.

Te Puni KÅkiri Deputy Chief Executive of Regional Partnership, Di Grennell, congratulates the Trust for its forward-thinking attitude towards housing solutions that meet the needs of their whÄnau and wider community.

"This development provides much needed inner-city housing post-earthquake while also giving whÄnau the opportunity to live on the grounds of Rehua Marae in a kaupapa MÄori environment.

"PapakÄinga developments like this have significant yet mostly unrealised potential to improve social, cultural, economic and environmental wellbeing of MÄori communities," Ms Grennell says.

Te Puni KÅkiri has a long-standing relationship with Te Whatumanawa MÄoritanga o Rehua and has committed $2.4 million into the project, with the Trust contributing a further $780,000.

The new apartments will consist of two two-bedroom units, two one-bedroom units and two one-bedroom studios. A common area on the ground floor is likely to be used for wrap around services including a nurse’s clinic and rongoÄ services which will be available for Rehua whÄnau.

"It is clear to me that community is at the heart of Rehua Marae, and this style of living will allow whÄnau to be on the urban marae grounds and engage in a wide variety of marae activities including kapa haka and traditional rongoÄ practices."

"A strong and thriving cultural identity is essential to sustainable social and economic development within whÄnau and communities."