Night time closure of SH25, north of Waihi

Monday, 20 January, 2020 - 14:14

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises SH25 will be closed overnight between Golden Valley Road North of Waihi and Whiritoa Beach Road on Wednesday 22 January and Thursday 23 January for road resurfacing.

The closure will take place between 9.00pm and 6.00am on both nights, with a detour in place.

Motorists travelling from Waihi should take State Highway 2 from Waihi to Paeroa, State Highway 26 from Paeroa to Kopu, State Highway 25A from Kopu to Hikuai and State Highway 25 from Hikuai to Whiritoa. Motorists travelling from Whiritoa should take the same route in the reverse direction. This detour is expected to add approximately one hour and twenty minutes to the journey.

Motorists travelling from Tairua should take State Highway 25 to Hikuai, State Highway 25A from Hikuai to Kopu, State Highway 26 from Kopu to Paeroa, State Highway 2 from Paeroa to Waihi. Motorists travelling from Waihi to Tairua should take the same route in the reverse direction. This detour is expected to add approximately twelve minutes to the journey.

Bay of Plenty System Manager Rob Campbell says works are being carried out overnight to minimise disruption to motorists but encourages people to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and consider delaying unnecessary travel where possible.

"These summer works are part of the biggest maintenance programme the Transport Agency has undertaken for the last decade. We appreciate it can be frustrating for road users and local residents, but these important works help improve the road, increase safety and make everyone’s journeys more enjoyable.

"The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience."

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/NZTAwaibop

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)