Have your say in our Coromandel coast summer survey - TCDC

If you love and use our iconic Coromandel coastline, make sure you have input to an important Council project, through our Coromandel Coast survey.

Take the survey online here. It includes questions about the activities you enjoy around the Coromandel coast (eg surfing, swimming, boating, hiking, gathering shellfish or dog walking), your thoughts on coastal hazards and sea level rise and where you go for information on coastal hazards and risks.

The information we gather is important for our Council as we are underway with our Shoreline Management Planning (SMP) Project, which is focused on developing resilient coastal communities.

Our Council’s Operations Group Manager Bruce Hinson says the SMP project is all about helping our communities and coasts adapt to coastal hazards through site-specific plans for the entire length of our coastline, including offshore islands.

"Coastal living here, just like many other parts of New Zealand, involves being prepared for those same processes that shape our coastal environment to constantly shift, occasionally interfering with our way of life," Mr Hinson says.

"As we work through this project, we need our coastal communities to tell us their stories, pass on knowledge of coastal environments, engage in dialogue and work through solutions.

"The Coastal Survey is a great way to hear what you think, so make sure you find some time to complete the survey before it closes on January 14," Mr Hinson says.

"Your knowledge, observations and concerns will be a big help in developing these plans.This is your coast. We believe that by striving together to create resilient coastal environments, we will ensure thriving coastal communities in the Coromandel long into the future," Mr Hinson says.

"We value your input and encourage you to find some time to sit down and take the survey, and share it with your family and friends in the Coromandel."

We estimate it will take no longer than ten minutes to answer the questions. The survey closes on February 14, 2020.

Stay informed about our SMP project at tcdc.govt.nz/coastal

Get in touch with us about this project at ourcoast@tcdc.govt.nz