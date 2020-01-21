Funding boost for Otago age-friendly projects - Office for Seniors

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 14:43

The Office for Seniors has announced that Alzheimers Otago, Alexandra Community House and Waitaki District Council will receive funding as part of the latest round of Community Connects grants.

The grants of up to $15,000 help fund projects that promote the inclusion and contribution of older people in community life and support their community to become age friendly.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner congratulated all the successful recipients.

"We know that across the world, our population is ageing," she said.

"With the right planning and support, we can create environments where older people are valued, connected and able to participate in their community.

"These projects will help us make sure Otago is age-friendly for everyone."

Alzheimers Otago will be using the grant to engage local businesses to become Dementia Friendly.

"The grant is great news as it will help us to achieve our vision of creating a Dementia Friendly Otago. We are excited to work with local businesses to increase their understanding and empathy of the challenges people with Dementia face and encourage businesses to make small changes, that will make it easier for people with Dementia to engage with their business and services," said Elizabeth Harburg, Manager Alzheimers Otago.

Alexandra Community House will be focusing on isolation and loneliness. They will be undertaking a feasibility study to identify community need and develop a model to increase connectedness.

"We are excited to be able undertake this study, working with our local support organisations to provide a community-based response," said Carole Gillions, Manager, Alexandra Community House.

Waitaki District Council will be undertaking work to develop an action plan to make the Waitaki District an Age Friendly community.

"Working towards an Age Friendly community is an effective way of ensuring that we identify and support development that benefits residents of all ages and capacities. Future proofing our community," said Helen Algar, Community Development Coordinator of Waitaki District Council.

This funding round, there were six other successful applications, from across the country. The other recipients included:

Age Concern Wellington

Connect the Dots (Auckland)

Age Concern Auckland

Coromandel Independent Living Trust

Dementia Wellington

Hutt Timebank (Lower Hutt)