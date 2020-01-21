Funding boost for Wellington age-friendly projects - Office for Seniors

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 14:43

The Office for Seniors has announced that Age Concern Wellington, Dementia Wellington and Hutt Timebank will receive funding as part of the latest round of Community Connects grants.

The grants of up to $15,000 help fund projects that promote the inclusion and contribution of older people in community life and support their community to become age friendly.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner congratulated all the successful recipients.

"We know that across the world, our population is ageing," she said.

"With the right planning and support, we can create environments where older people are valued, connected and able to participate in their community.

"These projects will help us achieve that and make sure our community is age-friendly for everyone."

The Community Connects grant for Age Concern Wellington will go towards the development of Connect! A programme that will work to connect older people with local activities and find opportunities for older people to get involved in their neighbourhood.

Age Concern Wellington CEO, Jacqui Eyley, says the charity is delighted with the grant.

"Wellington is an incredibly vibrant city with so much happening across the region yet we know there are still older people who feel lonely and who don’t get out. Social connection is vital for health and well-being and this funding will help us connect our seniors with what’s going on and encourage them to be an active part of their community," she said.

Dementia Wellington’s project will support people with dementia to remain actively engaged in their community as it will enable people to continue doing their hobbies, interests and sports despite their diagnosis of dementia. A key component of the project is providing advice and education to community groups, so they know and understand how best to be supportive and inclusive for people with dementia.

"This grant will have a significant impact on the Kapiti community as the number of people with dementia is increasing at an alarming rate and we, the community, need to be better prepared to support people in the early stages of dementia. Dementia Wellington’s project aims to break down the stigma and raise community awareness and understanding so people with dementia are better supported to do the things they have always enjoyed doing, for as long as possible," said Anne Schumacher of Dementia Wellington.

Hutt Timebank will be piloting a transport initiative that involves identifying the transport needs and providing weekly transport services for older people.

"Through this initiative we hope to help reduce isolation experienced by older people in the Hutt Valley due to transport difficulties. We are excited to be testing the Timebanking model which works to connect people through a community exchange process, to not only provide practical help with transport, but to more broadly facilitate meaningful social connection," said Kirsten Gendall, Coordinator, Hutt Timebank.

Within this round of applications there were a total of nine recipients, across the country.

The other recipients included:

- Alexandra Community House

- Connect the Dots (Auckland)

- Alzheimers Otago

- Age Concern Auckland

- Coromandel Independent Living Trust

- Waitaki District Council