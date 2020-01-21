Funding boost for age-friendly projects - Office for Seniors

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 14:42

The Office for Seniors has announced the nine successful applicants in the latest round of Community Connects grants.

With so many high-calibre applications, the Office was able to allocate the entire years Community Connects funding this round, when there are usually two rounds each year.

The grants of up to $15,000 help fund projects that promote the inclusion and contribution of older people in community life and support their community to become age friendly.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner congratulated the nine successful recipients.

"I would like to congratulate those who were successful and thank everyone that applied," she said.

"We know that across the world our population is ageing.

"With the right planning and support, we can create environments where older people are valued, connected and able to participate in their community.

"These projects will each contribute in their own ways to delivering on our commitment to make our country more age-friendly."

The successful applicants are:

Age Concern Wellington

Alexandra Community House

Connect the Dots (Auckland)

Alzheimers Otago

Age Concern Auckland

Coromandel Independent Living Trust

Dementia Wellington

Hutt Timebank (Lower Hutt)

Waitaki District Council

The projects range from piloting transport initiatives, providing advice and education to community groups around dementia, feasibility studies and action plans to make their areas age-friendly for everyone.