Funding boost for Coromandel age-friendly project - Office for Seniors

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 14:44

The Office for Seniors has announced Coromandel Independent Living Trust as one of nine community groups and local councils to receive funding as part of the latest round of Community Connects grants.

The grants of up to $15,000 help fund projects that promote the inclusion and contribution of older people in community life and support their community to become age friendly.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner congratulated all the successful recipients.

"We know that across the world, our population is ageing," she said.

"With the right planning and support, we can create environments where older people are valued, connected and able to participate in their community.

"These projects will help us achieve that and make sure our community is age-friendly for everyone."

Coromandel Independent Living Trust (CILT) will be using the grant to carry out an Age-friendly Community Assessment, including establishing a group of seniors to drive the setting-up of a Senior Hub.

"CILT recognises that the growing aged population in our ward brings with it the need to assess how we can improve things for our seniors. The purpose of the assessment is to improve the lives of older people in the Coromandel area and focus on wellness of older people as a way forward. The report which will be fundamental in evaluating how the community prepares for the future." said Anna Galvin from the Coromandel Intendent Living Trust.

Within this round of applications there were a total of nine recipients, across the country.

Other successful applicants this round include:

Age Concern Wellington

Alexandra Community House

Connect the Dots (Auckland)

Alzheimers Otago

Age Concern Auckland

Dementia Wellington

Hutt Timebank (Lower Hutt)

Waitaki District Council