Glockenspiel tours to start this Saturday

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 14:28

Ever wondered what makes the Stratford Glockenspiel tick? What Romeo and Juliet get up to when they're not reciting the famous balcony scene four times a day?

Now you have the chance to see!

On the last Saturday of each month, to coincide with the Stratford Business Association’s Prospero Farmers Market, Stratford District Council and the Rotary Satellite Club of Stratford will be running tours of the Glockenspiel.

The first tour day is this Saturday 25 January 2020.

Tours are a gold coin donation which the Rotary Satellite Club of Stratford puts towards projects for the Stratford community.

The tours will run every 15 minutes after the 10am Romeo and Juliet play time, and there is a maximum of 10 people per tour group.

Tours will run rain or shine, however check the Stratford District Council Facebook event for the latest information for each month.

Come down to Prospero Place to enjoy the local produce on offer, live entertainment and a tour of the Glockenspiel, every last Saturday of the month.