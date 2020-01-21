NZSki angers local outdoor community with toll to access the Remarkables - NZAC

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 15:22

Local recreation clubs are upset and angry at the news that NZSki plan to operate a toll on the road to the Remarkables Ski Area this summer. While foot and cycle access are to remain free, vehicles will be charged $10 to use the road from February 3rd 2020 for the duration of the summer.

During the summer months, many families use the road to access the beautiful Remarkables range, which overlooks Queenstown. Karen Leacock, General Manager of the New Zealand Alpine Club (NZAC) says, "Being able to access the ski field during the summer months has meant that children and families have been able to access the natural beauty and experiences available in the area. For many, this may be their first adventure into the wild, which will hopefully lead to a lifelong love and connection for the outdoors. Unfortunately, NZSki has made a commercial decision which will hinder the ability of families to have such experiences."

"There are a range of activities available in the Remarkables over summer ranging from easy picnic spots to full-day epic traverses of the range. Unfortunately, most recreationalists will now have to pay to access these experiences as walking or biking up the road would add significantly to the time and fitness needed. Local outdoor enthusiasts may access the area multiple times each month, which will soon add up for them," said Leacock

NZSki which operates The Remarkables ski field as well as Mt Hutt and Coronet Peak, says that the charge is to help cover the cost of the construction and maintenance of the road.

