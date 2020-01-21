Great Lake Walkway upgrade gets underway - District Council

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 15:39

Construction is underway on the Great Lake Walkway upgrade, with the first phase of works beginning at Rainbow Point this week.

The upgrade is being completed in stages to minimise disruption to users and includes widening and improving the walkway surface, addressing safety concerns, important erosion control work, and improved design that will reflect the values of local hapu said head of operations Kevin Strongman.

"The Rainbow Point section - from Kowhai Road (off Rainbow Drive) to Mapou Rd - will be closed to users for approximately five weeks from 22 January. There is an alternative route in place and we ask users to follow the signage at all times as the walkway will be a construction site."

Once that section of work is complete, it will be re-opened to the public and contractors will then move onto the next section.

"Thank you to everyone for your patience and understanding while we work to make our lakefront a more user-friendly experience for visitors and locals," Mr Strongman said.