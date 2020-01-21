Restrictions for all Far North water supplies

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 17:38

Level 3 water restrictions are now in force for the Council’s Opononi-Omapere water supply. The increase from Level 2 to Level 3 restrictions is necessary to reduce demand on the Waioterama Stream, which is flowing at very low levels.

The South Hokianga supply joins the Kaikohe, Kaitaia, and Kawakawa-Moerewa water schemes which are already operating under Level 3 restrictions. This means that it is illegal to water gardens or lawns with sprinklers, irrigation systems or hand-held hoses. The use of open hoses, trigger nozzle hoses, or water blasters to wash vehicles, windows, buildings or paved areas is also banned, as is the filling of swimming pools from Council water supplies.

Level 2 restrictions are also being applied from today to the Kerikeri-Waipapa, Opua-Paihia-Waitangi and Okaihau water schemes. This makes it illegal to use automatic or unattended garden hoses, sprinklers and irrigation devices.

Water restrictions are now in place for all Council water supplies and are being imposed following the third driest 12-month period on record in the Far North.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management Andy Finch is asking residents, no matter where they live, to reduce their overall water use.

"I’m urging all residents to remember that the waterways feeding our water supply schemes are very sensitive to drought and I am asking them to reduce consumption by 25 per cent."

He says the reduction target is also aimed at those on rainwater tanks. "The unusually dry weather has hit those reliant on rain water and we are predicting a spike in demand at treatment plants from bulk water carriers resupplying households not connected to Council water supplies."

He says that if everyone reduces water consumption now, the imposition of more stringent restrictions can be delayed, and we can avoid the worst-case scenario of an interruption to treated water supplies.

More information on water restrictions in your area and tips on saving water can be found on the Be Waterwise Whakanuia to whakaaro ki te wai website.

To tell the Council about water leaks or breaches to water restrictions phone 0800 920 029. Residents can apply for an exemption from water restrictions. These will be granted only in exceptional circumstances. Applicants must demonstrate significant hardship and have no practical alternative water source in order to be exempted. Go to the Save water page on the FNDC website for more details and to apply for an exemption.