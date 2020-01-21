Police name man who died following fall on Mt Earnslaw

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 19:00

Police are now able to name the man who died following a fall on Mt Earnslaw on Saturday 18 January.

He was Paul James Laurie, 61, of Brooklyn, Tasman.

Initial indications are that Mr Laurie died of his injuries after he fell while hunting north of the Kea Basin on Mt Earnslaw.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.