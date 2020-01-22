Public kept in the dark as sex offenders roam free - Sensible Sentencing Trust

Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 - 08:06

Law and Order lobby group Sensible Sentencing Trust say public safety was put at risk when two sex offenders were on the loose for two weeks.

National Spokesperson Jess McVicar has slammed what she says are horrendous failings of the Justice System, "We find it absolutely despicable that two sex offenders can be on the loose for two weeks and the public were kept in the dark."

"These two offenders have a disgusting violent history, surely the public should have a right to know when a dangerous offender has escaped given the danger they pose."

Jess said SST will be following up with Justice Officials to find out what went wrong and who is responsible for that oversight.

"It seems patently obvious to us that electronic monitoring of dangerous offenders is simply not working and should be abolished until a robust system is developed to ensure the public are not put at risk.

"One offender thankfully has been caught while the other is still on the run, had the public been alerted immediately they could have been caught a lot earlier and we could have all taken precautions to protect ourselves and our children"

Jess said the safety of the community must always be paramount, but unfortunately law abiding New Zealanders have again been let down by the recent escapes.