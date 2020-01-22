Faster access to electrical emergencies could save lives - Vector

Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 - 09:51

Amending New Zealand’s Land Transport Rules to help lines mechanics respond faster to electrical emergencies could save lives, says Vector’s Head of Field Services, Marko Simunac.

Vector has today welcomed a Members Bill from MP for Pakuranga, Simeon Brown, to allow lines companies to use flashing lights on response vehicles in emergency situations.

Similar to those used by doctors, midwives and some nurses, the flashing lights would allow lines mechanics to move more quickly through heavy traffic while keeping to the speed limit, saving precious time in situations where there is an immediate risk to public safety.

"There have been times in the past where a car has struck a power pole and live powerlines have fallen on the car with injured occupants still inside," said Marko.

"In such circumstances, first responders already at the scene must wait for a lines mechanic to arrive and ensure the scene is safe to enter, which can cause delays to the rescue effort.

"If our lines mechanics have flashing lights on their response vehicles, they will be able to move through traffic more quickly and better support emergency services in situations where electrical equipment is implicated.

"Furthermore, the use of flashing lights will allow lines companies to improve response times in situations where a power outage is affecting people who are medically dependent on electricity," Marko said.

The 2018 TomTom traffic index lists Auckland as having the second worst traffic in Oceania, with congestion on our roads increasing travel times by 29 percent.

Vector believes the use of flashing lights in all response situations - emergency or otherwise - would deliver considerable benefit to energy users in Auckland and other areas of the country where traffic congestion is a growing issue.

"Consumers constantly tell us their lives and businesses are becoming increasingly dependent on an uninterrupted supply of electricity. If response crews had access to flashing lights in every situation where congestion is a problem we could reduce response times and speed up power restoration considerably."

To help combat the impact increased traffic congestion has had on restoration delays, Vector has already taken steps to strengthen both the number of fault crews and the amount of network equipment stored at strategic locations around the city.

In September 2019 the company also commissioned an additional depot in Helensville to further improve response times in the north and west areas of Auckland.