Update - bus crash, Glenorchy-Queenstown Road

Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 - 11:20

Please attribute to Inspector Olaf Jensen, Otago Lakes Area Commander

A 32-year-old man has been charged with careless driving causing injury following the bus crash on the Glenorchy-Queenstown Road near Queenstown yesterday.

The man is expected to appear in the Queenstown District Court on Monday 27 January.

Those on board the bus were all foreign nationals from China.

Two people remain in a serious but stable condition.

Police, along with MFAT, the Chinese Consulate, and the tour bus operator, continue to work to support those involved.

The remaining passengers were transported back to their accommodation in Queenstown last night and arrangements are being made by their tour company regarding their return to China.

We’d like to remind people to take extra care on Southern roads.

Otago Lakes, and wider Southern District, has long been a popular destination for both foreign and domestic tourists.

Our roads are particularly busy over the summer period and we urge people to be vigilant while they are driving.

Driving any vehicle can be life-threatening if you’re not being responsible.

So we want people to stay focused when they’re behind the wheel or on their bike.

Watch your speed and your following distances, stay focused - put your phone out of reach - wear your seatbelt, and always driver sober and alert.

We want everybody to get safely to their loved ones and their holiday destinations.

We also need every road user to play their part.

We can’t be on every road at all times or sit in the car beside you to remind you to pay attention, slow down, or take a break.