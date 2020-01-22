Statement by Mayor Goff on Ihumātao

Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 - 11:30

Auckland Council has been involved in discussions with the Crown and Kiingitanga, on behalf of mana whenua, to find a long-term resolution to the issues raised at Ihumātao.

"The discussions between Auckland Council, Government and Kiingitanga, who are acting on behalf of mana whenua, have been positive and have progressed well. There is confidence that a resolution will be reached soon on the ownership and governance of the land.

"Once a draft agreement is reached by all parties, this will then be subject to final approval by all councillors at the Governing Body next month," said Mayor Phil Goff.