SH1 closed north of Putaruru due to crash

Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 - 14:59

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 1 is closed between State Highway 28 Whites Road and Webster Road north of Putaruru due to a serious crash.

A detour is in place for southbound traffic via State Highway 5 and State Highway 28 Whites Road, before re-joining State Highway 1. Northbound traffic should take the same route in reverse.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and delay their travel if possible.

The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/NZTAwaibop

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)