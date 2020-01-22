Two Lotto players win $500,000

Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 - 21:05

Two Lotto players will be toasting a special win after winning $500,000 each with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Marton in Marton and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 good causes every year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning store should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.