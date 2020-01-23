Arrests made following Manawatu robberies

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 08:35

Manawatu Police have arrested four males, three being youths, in relation to five aggravated robberies at dairies and service stations across the district.

The five robberies are:

Winchester Street Dairy, Levin, on 30 December

Queenwood Dairy, Levin, on 4 January

Winchester Street Dairy, Palmerston North, 6 January

Gull service station, Tremaine Ave, Palmerston North, 16 January

Z service station, Rangitikei Street, Palmerston North, 18 January

"Our officers work hard on tracking down who is responsible for crimes like these, as we are aware of the impact robberies have on victims," says Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan.

"We are very pleased to have brought these four people before the courts, and are continuing making further enquiries into the robberies."

Additionally, the group also face a number of other charges not directly related to the robberies.

An 18-year-old, a 16-year-old, and two 15-year-olds will be reappearing in Palmerston North Youth Court on 31 January on a number of charges between them, including aggravated robbery, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, shoplifting, and driving charges.