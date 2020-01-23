Spotlight on Octagon for trial - council

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 09:29

In a few days’ time the Octagon and surrounding streets will be transformed when the area is turned into a vibrant urban shared space over the summer months.

During the trial the Octagon will be a focal point for a number of events, including the Otago Community Trust NZ Masters Games (1 - 9 February), which has moved its ‘hub’ to the Octagon.

Also drawing large crowds will be the Elton John and Queen concerts (4 February and 10 February respectively), the annual Thieves Alley Market Day (15 February) and the Otago/Southland Pipe Band competition (16 February).

Principal Urban Designer Kathryn Ward says, "The trial is not simply about closing streets to traffic, it is about creating a public space that has an integrated streetscape with surrounding businesses and points of interest."

"During the trial various ‘place-making’ elements will be scattered throughout the area to create an area that is vibrant and engaging, including trees in planter boxes made by Cargill Enterprises, poetry verses written on the upper quadrant of the Octagon by local artist Sam Sharpe and footpath decals displaying Dunedin imagery," says Ms Ward.

"The overall effect is creating a space that is visually appealing and helps create an atmosphere that draws people together, both residents and visitors alike."

Many bars and cafés in the area are also taking advantage of the trial by applying for special alcohol licences to extend their premises.

The trees and other furniture will be replanted and used in the city’s reserves and streetscapes once the trial is over.

The shape of the trial closure, known as the Octagon Experience, is very similar to the trial closure during the Ed Sheeran concerts during Easter 2018, although this trial will look a little different in that the Octagon and surrounding streets will be closed at different intervals from 27 January to 23 March to inform how the Octagon may change in the future. The University of Otago Schools of Entrepreneurship and Sustainability will be collecting data monitoring the trial, in collaboration with local businesses and public surveys.