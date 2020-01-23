Voting opens Monday for Petone Community Board by-election

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 11:06

A by-election to fill a vacancy on the Petone Community Board will get underway next week.

Four candidates are standing for one vacancy, with voting opening on Monday 27 January and closing at noon on Tuesday 18 February.

Voting packs will be sent out to voters with candidate details available on the website - huttcity.govt.nz/petone-by-election

Hutt City Council Electoral Officer Bruce Hodgins is hoping for a good voter response this by-election.

"Community boards are an important way to engage with people. The chance to decide who you want to represent you only comes around every three years and by-elections are even rarer. It would be great to see a high voter engagement."

How to vote:

- Voting packs will be sent out to registered voters in the Petone Community Area (Includes Korokoro, Moera, Gracefield and Seaview)

- When you receive your pack, just vote for your preferred candidates as per the instructions on your voting paper and pop it into the return envelope provided

- Return by 18 February (make sure you get them in the post by Wednesday 12 February so that they’re received in time), or drop them into the Petone Community Library or the main Council building.