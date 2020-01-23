We Stand with Wellington’s Jewish Community - FAIR NZ

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 11:28

"We are utterly horrified at the painting of swastikas outside of the Jewish Congregation on Ghuznee Street, Wellington and at other locations around the city on Tuesday night. This is an act of intimidation and hate," said Azad Khan, spokesperson for the Foundation Against Islamophobia and Racism (FAIR).

"We stand united with our Jewish brothers and sisters against the scourge of anti-Semitism. These are not acts of vandalism. The intent of these paintings is to instill a sense of fear and terrorise the Jewish community. Used in this way, they are a threat that paints a target on the community. This most definitely raises concerns for the safety of the Jewish community."

"We have known for a while know that the neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups and ideologies have been on the rise in New Zealand. There has been a significant resurgence of anti-Semitic attacks in the United States recently including the massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue, and other murders in New Jersey. We know neo-Nazis are talking to each other on the web, encouraging this kind of act. "

"We want to know what politicians on all sides of the political spectrum are prepared to do to stop the rise of racist violence in Aotearoa. We want to know what the intelligence agencies and police are doing about these people. We want more than words and good intentions: we want a strategic plan to address racism and white supremacy."

"We know in the UK and Europe, violent white supremacist groups have been deemed terrorist organisations. Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are both parts of white supremacist ideology, and are both being exploited for political gain across the globe. It is sickening."

"We have also raised the concerns of the resurgence white supremacy and the threat to other religious groups with the Commissioners of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Christchurch Mosque Shootings."

"Are we going to wait for another Christchurch to happen before we start taking this really seriously? We’ve got a problem here in Aotearoa, and we need to deal with it."