Road safety reminder as children head back to school - GDC

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 11:54

Together with Police and NZ Transport Agency, Council’s road safety team are asking parents to talk to their children about road safety before starting back at school.

Thousands of children will be packing their school bags and making their way back to school from Tuesday as the new term begins.

Sam Aberahama, Police Area Commander for TairÄwhiti, said Police are preparing an intense back to school safety patrol programme, but road safety starts at home.

"Together with our road safety partners Turanga Health and Gisborne District Council, Police will have an increased presence around schools to make drivers slow down, reduce distractions and use the correct child restraints.

"We are also calling for parents to join us in our efforts to make school zones even safer," said Mr Aberahama.

Council Journeys road safety educator Di Akurangi said it’s important that children remember the basic road safety rules when walking, cycling or taking the bus to school.

"Children can get excited and spontaneous at this time of year as they see school friends again, which can put them at risk."

Ms Akurangi said that tips about road safety can be as simple as:

Always looking down driveways for reversing vehicles when walking, scooting or cycling along roads or footpaths, especially for properties with high fences

Crossing only at pedestrian or courtesy crossings - show them the safest places to cross.

The importance of wearing a helmet and fitting it properly.

Opening vehicle doors on the footpath side rather than the road side.

Playing games with your children to learn the road signs

More information and resources are available at www.police.govt.nz