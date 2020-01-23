Warm weather for the weekend - MetService

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 12:39

As a ridge of high pressure settles in for the weekend, Metservice forecasts warm and fine weather for much of the country.

The weather is forecast to be fine and settled over the North Island, and many places can expect to see temperatures high in the 20s. However, clammy air trapped under the ridge will mean the warmth may feel sticky.

"Aucklanders travelling away for the long weekend may want to prepare for hot car rides," advises meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree, "ensuring they stay hydrated and bring enough water for all passengers".

Sea temperatures around the upper North Island are currently cooler than average. When coupled with warm temperatures over the land, the temperature difference encourages a fresh wind about the coast in the afternoon.

"For those planning a beach trip this weekend, you may find it might be cooler than you expect near the water when the sea breeze kicks in."

The high pressure gives way over the South Island briefly, allowing a front to bring rain to western and southern parts on Saturday. However eastern regions will remain mostly fine, with temperatures expected to soar into the 30s.