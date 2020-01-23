Waitangi Day 2020 commemoration - Kapiti Coast District Council

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 12:54

KÄpiti will commemorate Waitangi Day with a vibrant and diverse community event at Campbell Park, PaekÄkÄriki delivered through a partnership between NgÄti Haumia ki PaekÄkÄriki, Te Whakamimenga Å KÄpiti and KÄpiti Coast District Council.

Waitangi Day, which takes place on 6 February, honours the signing of New Zealand’s founding document, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, in 1840 and is commemorated locally each year in partnership with tÄngata whenua.

The all-day event will begin with a pÅwhiri at 10am followed by kids’ activities, stalls, food and live music until 4pm.

Chair of Te Whakamimenga Å KÄpiti Rupene Waaka says the event will highlight people and place.

"The theme for this year’s commemoration, developed by NgÄti Haumia ki PaekÄkÄriki and the PaekÄkÄriki Community Board is Te Taiao (the environment) and Kotahitanga (unity)," Mr Waaka says.

"Waitangi Day is a special day to come together to celebrate the amazing place we all live in and to commemorate our shared history."

Deputy Mayor Janet Holborow says the event will be a celebration of the diversity of our community and the values that we share.

"NgÄti Haumia and the PaekÄkÄriki Community Board have been working alongside Council to ensure this event is an inclusive and fun day for the whole whanau to enjoy. It will also be a Zero Waste event," Ms Holborow says.

"We have a line-up of thirty-one musicians, a special exhibition inside Memorial Hall that explores local history and kids’ activities including a giant waterslide.

"Waitangi Day is an important time to think about who we are and where we are, and provides an opportunity to come together as a community," says Ms Holborow.

"Everyone is welcome so bring a picnic, a hat and sunscreen and make a day of it!"

Vendors who are interested in selling food, arts or crafts are able to book a stall by contacting margaret.sweetman@kapiticoast.govt.nz.