Police are attending a serious crash in Carterton - Crash, Carterton

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 14:45

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Te Whiti Rd and Te Kopi Rd, Carterton.

Police were called about 1.35pm.

One person, understood to be the sole occupant, has died following the crash.

The road is closed, with diversions in place, and motorists should avoid the area if possible.