Colliers' Top 10 picks of the top residential growth areas for 2020

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 14:48

Ten places where you should buy in 2020 - Colliers’ pick of the top residential growth areas

Colliers International has released its prediction of the 10 best areas for future residential growth potential in 2020.

National Director of Residential Projects Pete Evans says the areas have been selected based on changes or improvements already underway and planned. These changes and improvements make the selected areas more desirable for residents and investors leading to greater opportunities for capital growth in the future. Evans says during 2019 developers were focused primarily on catering to first home buyers’ needs as they have been the driving force behind new developments and the type of dwellings that are being supplied.

"The Auckland market has been relatively stagnant over the last three years. A cooler market has opened the opportunity for first home buyers and with historically low interest rates now is their opportunity to enter the housing market. "In 2019 first home buyers became the most active buyers, with the majority looking for well-located apartments and terrace homes that are priced between $500,000 - $650,000, rather than a new home at least 25km from the CBD adding travel time and cost. "However recently investors have started returning to the market, a trend that we anticipate continuing in 2020, which will provide sales momentum and construction activity projected to pick up throughout 2020."

"The focus in 2020 will remain on the supply of affordable homes and regeneration of traditionally less expensive suburbs.

"We believe the tide is turning from strong growth in the regions to the start of the growth phase of a new cycle in Auckland.

"Government and council investment in infrastructure are focused on more affordable suburbs which is improving the liveability of these areas. At the higher end of the market, Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter is expected to experience continued improvement in the lead up to the America’s Cup in 2021 and Tauranga remains the only regional location showing similar improvement."

Manukau

Manukau has been selected as one of three centres outside of the CBD that Auckland Council has prioritised through to 2050, which will result in significant change and growth.

Set to become the thriving heart and soul of the south, Transform Manukau, led by Panuku Development Auckland involves transformation of over 600ha of land in Manukau Central and Wiri. Panuku’s vision is for Manukau to become a hub for leisure, learning and cultural experiences, surrounded by healthy neighbourhoods. The change is already well underway with extensive transport upgrades, including a new integrated rail and bus station, regeneration of Puhinui Stream and upgrade of Putney Way to serve as the main street.

In 2020 Manukau Institute of Technology’s (MIT) new trade learning centre will take shape on the corner of Manukau Way and Wiri Station Road, as well as work to revamp Hayman Park that includes South Auckland’s first destination playground.

Construction is also due to ramp up to the south of Manukau town centre with a new neighbourhood where up to 400 new homes will be built in the next three years. Located directly across from the Barrowcliffe Place overbridge the new suburb will provide architecturally designed homes for less than $600,000.

A new connection for pedestrians, cyclists and cars between KÅtuitui Place and downtown Manukau will be complete by the end of 2020.

Evans says these changes will make Manukau a fantastic place to live in the coming years.

"Manukau is being transformed into a more vibrant, connected and liveable part of Auckland. With confirmed spend on infrastructure and amenity set to unlock the sleeping giant of Manukau, now is your time to capitalise on the exponential growth of Auckland’s fastest-evolving suburb."

Northcote Just 8km from Auckland’s CBD with established transport links, natural amenity and an eclectic town centre, Northcote is set to be unlocked by Panuku Development in collaboration with private developer partners. Panuku’s Masterplan shows how the Town Centre will be revamped to become a vibrant hub of eateries, shops and public spaces in the medium to long term, while maintaining the rich history and culture of the area in the short term.

In 2019 a new greenway following the path of the old Awataha Stream was created to connect local destinations including local reserves, schools, the town centre and public transport hubs. Construction also commenced on the first of 1,500 new homes planned for the area. In 2020, 102 high-quality, affordable homes are expected to be delivered by the Fraser Avenue project by developer/builder NZ Living. Northcote’s public spaces are being revitalised, with the Greenslade Reserve upgrade underway, to be followed by development work on the Town Centre by 2025.

Auckland Council’s plan to transform the wider area also includes construction of the SkyPath, a semi-enclosed pathway underneath the city-facing side of the Harbour Bridge, connecting the North Shore with the city’s waterfront and The Waitemata Harbour Loop.

The proposed SeaPath will further enhance this connection by linking the end of the SkyPath at Northcote Point to Takapuna, integrating many other walking and cycle projects planned for the surrounding area.

Evans says that brand new, quality homes and a rejuvenated town centre with high-quality amenity will create a new market context in Northcote. "Market appeal derives from proximity to the CBD and popular neighbouring areas of Takapuna, Smales Farm, Devonport and the Northern beaches.

"We’re anticipating significant growth with improvements to the housing stock and then the town centre."

New Lynn New Lynn is an integral hub for Auckland’s western suburbs with a diverse mix of retail and commercial activity, sporting, recreation and community centres as well as excellent connectivity via the transport interchange.

Auckland Council’s urban plan is set to further transform the suburb.

Its goal for New Lynn is to create a unique and sustainable urban centre that’s capable of attracting and maintaining 20,000 residents and 14,000 workers by 2030.

According to council, major investments on the horizon include upgrade of Merchant Quarter, an area comprising 12.9ha of land in the heart of New Lynn into a pedestrian-friendly precinct with improved retail and shared spaces for residents, workers and visitors. Originally the home of Crown Lynn Potteries, a large site bordering Rankin and Margan Aves is being developed into a mixed-use community with up to 1,800 new homes, a park and 40,000sq m of commercial space. There is also a focus on improving cycle routes. Work commenced in 2019 on a 2.9km shared path that will link New Lynn Train Station with Avondale Station, the Waterview shared path, the Northwestern Cycleway and other city centre networks.

Onehunga Perfectly positioned in the centre of Auckland’s isthmus, 10km from both the CBD and the airport, Onehunga remains a major growth area.

Regeneration is being led by Panuku Development with $140 million dedicated to the project, which will facilitate thousands of new homes, improved transport and continued development of the natural environment. The first three years of the project is focused on rejuvenation of the town centre, starting with the Dress Smart and Waiapu Blocks. New bars, cafes and restaurants are relocating in and around Onehunga Mall which is rejuvenating the retail experience and offering.

The completion in 2020 of 160 new apartments at Fabric of Onehunga, a major residential development, will convert a light industrial area between Spring and Victoria Streets into a new community complete with a pocket park and café. Onehunga is perfectly located with good connections to the CBD (north), airport (South), Sylvia Park (East) and Waterview Tunnel (West). With Panuku Development’s investment to upgrade Onehunga Wharf and continued improvement by private developers and new businesses, Evans says Onehunga’s centre will be on its way back to the prominence of over a century ago. Glen Innes Part of the wider TÄmaki transformation area, Glen Innes is a well-established Auckland suburb on the cusp of gentrification.

The TÄmaki Regeneration Company (TRC) is leading the project, which will add 7,500 new homes to the wider area over the next 15 years and revitalise the town centre in support of the growing community. Plans include rejuvenation of Mayfair Place with high-quality public spaces and better connections to Maybury Reserve and the train station via a new overbridge. Evans says the development of new homes and continued investment in the town centre will result in a highly liveable suburb.

"Glen Innes already has a number of good local schools, sporting and recreation facilities, access to beaches and parks and a train link that’s ideal for city commuters.

"As the town centre continues to improve, new dwellings close to village amenity will attract young professionals and families, as well as investors. "In the last property boom, Glen Innes saw some of the highest price growths with the median value surpassing the $1 million mark.

"Glen Innes remains one of the last places for affordability in the Eastern Bays, and 2020 will see opportunities that first home buyers and astute investors won’t want to miss." Albany Identified by Auckland Council as one of three significant growth nodes outside of the CBD, Albany is one of the fastest-growing suburbs in Auckland. The Auckland 2050 plan said that it will be a focal point for future employment, commercial activity and amenity to support a growing population. Major infrastructural changes already undertaken include investment in public transport with the Park’n’Ride and Busway, as well as intense residential development.

New Zealand Transport Agency’s Northern Corridor Improvements project is due for completion in 2022. The project will provide a new interchange between the Northern Motorway and Upper Harbour Motorway, extra motorway lanes, new busway infrastructure and a cycleway.

Peter Allen, CEO of Scentre Group, recently announced a $500m upgrade to Westfield Albany with an additional 3-4ha of retail space to include dozens of extra shops, a north-facing multi-restaurant dining precinct and possibly two 15-level office towers. Scentre Group expects this investment to commence late 2020 or early 2021.

Albany town centre has also been earmarked for a mix of intensive development under the Auckland Unitary Plan. Evans says Albany is a fantastic place to invest.

"Well-located with fantastic local amenity, proximity to employment areas, Massey University and connection to the CBD, as well as new housing stock will mean that Albany will always attract strong interest from tenants."

Mt Roskill An already established suburb with good local amenity and connectivity for both public and private transport, Evans says Mount Roskill is ripe for regeneration. "The vibrant and diverse community needs investment in high-quality and affordable housing supply to continue to grow."

The Mount Roskill Development is a Government-led project that will bring around 10,000 new homes to the area over the next 10 to 15 years. A percentage of the homes will replace state housing and the remaining sold at either market prices or with affordability caps.

Work started in 2019 to replace over 250 state houses in Mount Roskill South with 900 new homes. Stage one is due to complete in 2020.

Evans predicts the Mount Roskill Development will attract further investment from the private sector.

"While the transformation of Mount Roskill will be over a long period of time, government and private expenditure will attract a high profile. "Development could be not too dissimilar to Hobsonville Point, but in a much closer location and an already established area."

"Mount Roskill is definitely a suburb to watch in 2020 for those looking for affordability and gain, while retaining the character of an established suburb and central location."

Waterview Regeneration of Waterview started in 2013 with the Council’s Waterview Precinct Plan that included improved wastewater and roading infrastructure, enhancement of the natural environment, and new walkways and cycleways. Future initiatives include the creation of a neighbourhood centre to provide a focal point for the community, and a recreation precinct at Waterview Reserve.

In 2019 new residential developments were announced for the area including Ockham’s 95-unit KiwiBuild project that’s due to complete in 2021. Evans likens Waterview to Glen Innes, anticipating the suburb to be one of the last pockets of affordability on the western side of the harbour’s waterfront. "Just 15 minutes from the CBD and neighbouring popular suburbs of Point Chevalier, Westmere and Ponsonby, it’s only a matter of time before Waterview reaps the gain of the trickle effect from neighbouring high-value suburbs." Wynyard Quarter Outside of the affordability range but predicted to experience significant growth over the next year is Wynyard Quarter. While development is not due to complete until 2030, Evans anticipates that progress will amplify over the next one to two years in preparation for the America’s Cup in 2021.

2019 saw an influx of new residents with the completion of 51 apartments at 132 Halsey and 113 apartments and townhouses in the award-winning Wynyard Central, as well as 30 Madden Street that will add another 90 units when it completes in 2020. Also due to complete next year is the new $300m five-star Park Hyatt hotel with 195 guest rooms and four new restaurant and bar experiences.

Wynyard Quarter’s dining precinct continues to ramp up. Recent openings include The Pavilion as well as refurbishment of the Auckland Fish Market, which opened at the end of 2018.

Work is also progressing on Wynyard Common, envisioned to be a public space similar to Takutai Square in Britomart, as well as the Daldy Street Linear Park that will link Victoria Park with the waterfront.

Future development of the wider area includes a new village at Westhaven Marina, which will be home for marine business and essential services as well as an additional food and beverage offering and proposed walkway and cycle path across the Harbour Bridge.

According to Evans, Wynyard Quarter is destined to be the Circular Quay of Auckland.

"Already popular with Auckland residents for dining and entertainment, a new international hotel will put Wynyard Quarter on the map for international visitors creating a vibrant and unique environment for local residents, visitors and tourists alike."

Tauranga Tauranga experienced another year of exponential growth in 2019, according to the City Council’s annual report, a trend that Evans predicts to continue throughout 2020. "Tauranga’s CBD is on the cusp of transformation with significant residential and commercial development both in planning and underway."

A $250m strip of development covering 600m of the CBD from Elizabeth Street to McLean Street will be completed in the next five years.

The Farmers site on the corner of Elizabeth Street and Davenport Road is a $130m development that will comprise retail, car parking and 120 high-end apartments and terrace homes.

The under-construction Harrington Street Transport Hub is due to finish in 2020, adding 550 car parks and 250 bike parks with shower and locker facilities for cyclists.

Other major developments include a new central library and civic administration building as well as an international-brand hotel and conference centre.

A new University of Waikato campus opened at the beginning of 2019 bringing around a thousand students to the city centre.

The Spatial Framework adopted by the council in 2018 is shaping how the city will look and feel, with improvements such as the Durham Lane upgrade completed in 2019 and further plans to improve the streetscapes, open spaces and access to the water. "The Bay of Plenty has always been a popular move due its favourable climate and coastal living. Development of the CBD is opening up more opportunities, especially for professionals and investors," says Evans.