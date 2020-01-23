Road safety improvements at nine Dunedin schools

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 15:28

The Dunedin City Council is installing road safety improvements around nine Dunedin schools.

Work began this week to install variable speed signs and temporary kerb buildouts around Bayfield High School and Fairfield School. Other schools to receive the improvements will include Dunedin North Intermediate, Sacred Heart, George Street Normal, East Taieri, Waitati, Wakari and Kaikorai Valley College.

The DCC is lowering speeds to 40km during school pick-up and drop-off times, from 8am to 9.30am and 2pm to 4pm around these school. Electronic signs 200m - 300m before and after the schools will remind drivers about the new speed limit.

The DCC Transport Engineering and Road Safety Team Leader Hjarne Poulsen says, "These schools have been prioritised within our schools’ speed management programme because of the risk to pedestrians and cyclists from speeding vehicles."

"In other areas where we’ve trialled this work, such as the Central City Schools Cluster, feedback from schools and residents tell us it has raised awareness of motorists they have entered a school zone and must slow down, therefore improving safety for everyone using the roads and footpaths. We’re keen to duplicate these measures where they’re needed and prioritised."

Kerb buildouts will indicate gateways to the school zones, encouraging motorists to reduce speeds and be prepared for high numbers of pedestrians around school start and finish times. They narrow the road width to ensure the school zone signs are as visible to drivers as possible.

The temporary buildouts and gateways will be replaced with permanent work later.

The work is part of DCC’s city-wide school road safety programme aimed at reducing the risk to pedestrians and cyclists from speeding vehicles near schools. Schools involved in this project have been consulted on the design of the work.

The work is expected to be completed by late February.