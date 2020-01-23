Wellington City excited to welcome Women’s Cricket World Cup

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 15:43

Wellington City Council is delighted the city has been chosen as one of six to host matches in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup tournament in early 2021.

"This is a great result for Wellington. We’re a city that simply loves cricket. Both our Women’s and Men’s teams won Super Smash titles this year, with the women’s Blaze team doing so for a third consecutive year," says Mayor Andy Foster.

"And with several of the Blaze members in the national squad, including White Ferns Captain Sophie Devine, it will be amazing to see them compete in a World Cup here in their home town.

"I’d also like to congratulate the team at WellingtonNZ and all of those who worked so hard to make this happen.

"The opportunity to host World Cup events also validates the investment the Council has made into the Basin Reserve, in terms of earthquake strengthening, work on the Museum Stand and other improvements," says Councillor Simon Woolf, who leads the Council’s Sport and Recreation portfolio.

"The Basin Reserve is an iconic cricket venue and our goal has been to turn it back into New Zealand’s premiere cricket ground. We’re delighted that the new stand will reopen very soon.

"Also, the economic benefits from hosting World Cup events are considerable and will give the city a noticeable boost at the time.

"And, equally importantly, from a sport perspective, we’d hope that an event like this encouraged even more young Wellington girls and boys to get involved in cricket. Being able to watch the world’s best cricketers will hopefully inspire them to give it a go."