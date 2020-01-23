Hawke’s Bay bids to be home for the Institute of Skills and Technology

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 16:03

Hawke’s Bay has lodged a strong bid to be the new home for the Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST).

The region’s mayors and regional council chair fully support the application to permanently locate the headquarters of NZIST in Hawke’s Bay; as it seeks "a vibrant location in which to create a new kind of organisation that will deliver work-based, off-the-job and vocational learning and training through a network across the country".

This is a fantastic opportunity for Hawke’s Bay to be at the centre of vocational learning, and support a major new education initiative, says Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker. She says Hawke’s Bay is the natural home for the new institute given that the region is leading the country with the most comprehensive collaborative approach to economic and inclusive development via the Matariki Hawke’s Bay Regional Development Strategy. Locating in Hawke’s Bay would put NZIST at the heart of a region that relies heavily on vocational skills, says Wairoa Mayor Craig Little.

"We have a large population of priority learners that will benefit from NZIST’s activities. Vocational education and learning is of huge importance to our community and economy." Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says the region has a vested interest in promoting innovation in vocational education and learning as a way to develop homegrown talent, and provide opportunities for every whÄnau and household to be actively engaged and benefitting from a thriving Hawke’s Bay economy.

"Hawke’s Bay is one of New Zealand’s largest regions without a university, a key requirement for NZIST," says Mayor Wise.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chair Rex Graham says EIT is one of New Zealand’s top ranked polytechnics that plays an important role in the region".

"With proven strong partnerships and collaborative leadership across the region through the Matariki framework we believe that Hawke’s Bay is the right location for the institute," he says.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst agrees, saying Hawke’s Bay not only has the right infrastructure and logistical assistance, as demonstrated by the successful relocation of corporate offices and government departments such as Kiwibank, Xero and NZ Police, but also strong networks delivering measurable results across multi-layered projects.

"Our region has the advantage of being centrally located with excellent transport links as well."

The joint application was lodged by a number of Hawke’s Bay agencies and organisations including the five councils, EIT, Business Hawke’s Bay and NgÄti Kahungunu.

Business Hawke’s Bay chief executive Carolyn Neville says that being a vibrant, progressive, collaborative region, Hawke’s Bay delivers all the requirements for NZIST to be successful.

In summary Hawke’s Bay offers:

United and collaborative leadership across the region

Strong support within the region for the NZIST bid

Strong track record with relocating companies

One of New Zealand’s best performing regional economies

Desirable location

Skilled workforce

Ample commercial office space to home NZIST and its 50 FTEs

Buoyant job market

Range of housing options.