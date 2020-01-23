Death toll from Whakaari/White Island eruption rises to 20

|
Please attribute to Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National Operations Commander
Two people missing presumed deceased following the Whakaari/White Island eruption have now been confirmed as deceased by the Chief Coroner.
The two deceased are Hayden Marshall-Inman of New Zealand and Winona Langford of Australia.
The Chief Coroner has ruled that both Winona and Hayden died on Whakaari/White Island.
The deaths of Winona and Hayden brings the official number of deceased to 20, 18 of whom died in New Zealand and two in Australia.
