Mahia Radar thunderstorm warning - MetService

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 17:44

This warning affects people in the following local government areas:

TAUPO, HASTINGS and WAIROA.

At 05:30 pm, MetService weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near TE HAROTO, TARAWERA, POHOKURA and THE AHIMANAWA RANGE.

These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast, and are expected to lie near TE HAROTO, TARAWERA, POHOKURA and THE AHIMANAWA RANGE at 06:00 pm and near TARAWERA, POHOKURA and THE AHIMANAWA RANGE at 06:30 pm.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain.

Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management advises that as storms approach you should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

- Move cars under cover or away from trees;

- Secure any loose objects around your property;

- Check that drains and gutters are clear;

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.

This warning is due to be updated or lifted by 06:30 pm Thursday 23 January 2020