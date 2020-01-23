SH1 at Cape Reinga reopens - NZTA

|
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that State Highway 1 at Cape Reinga has reopened to traffic.
The road was closed Wednesday night from the Cape Reinga carpark to Tapotupotu Road because of a large scrub fire. It remained closed throughout the day.
A decision that it was safe to reopen the road was made at 5pm.
The Department of Conservation says the fire is now out.
