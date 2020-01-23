Water incident in Dunedin - NZ Police

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 19:00

Ambulance and Police were called to the south end of St Clair Beach in Dunedin around 4:30pm today to reports of a male in trouble in the water.

A search is underway for the male, assisted by surf lifesaving.

A helicopter was involved in the search earlier but has since been stood down.

The search will continue until dark and will be reassessed in the morning.