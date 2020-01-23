Water incident in Dunedin - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Ambulance and Police were called to the south end of St Clair Beach in Dunedin around 4:30pm today to reports of a male in trouble in the water.
A search is underway for the male, assisted by surf lifesaving.
A helicopter was involved in the search earlier but has since been stood down.
The search will continue until dark and will be reassessed in the morning.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice