Protesters say no to normalising animal abuse

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 07:59

This Saturday, Family Day Races at the Wellington Racing Club will see anti-horse racing protesters demonstrating outside.

Activists will be holding posters and using a PA system to educate the public on the dark side of racing at the entrance of the racecourse calling on racegoers to reconsider supporting horse racing.

Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses spokesperson Frances Baker said today, "We are against the horse racing industry because horses are sentient beings and feel pain just as much as a dog or a human. Every aspect of their life before, during and after being used for racing is cruel."

"Bringing children to the racetrack normalises animal abuse and helps the racing industry to ensure future support from generations who are turning their backs on this cruelty."

"The industry lure children in by hosting family friendly activities but behind the fun and games exists a shocking reality for these horses."

"Horses are bred into a lifestyle that is not natural to them. They are whipped and forced to run for their lives, often running out of fear. If a horse can feel a fly, I'm sure that a whip would feel so much worse. Studies have shown that the skin of the horse is sensitive."

"When no longer profitable, they are often sent to the knackery to be turned into dog food. There is also no record of all those foals born that don’t have the temperament or the natural ability and don’t make it into racing."

"We are urging families to think about what they are supporting. It is the families and individuals that attend that are supporting an industry that thrives off problem gambling and animal abuse. If the children could understand what goes on behind the scenes we are confident they would not want to be here"

CPR's Deathwatch Report for 2019 shows that horses are regularly being killed on the racetrack through cardiac arrest, fractures and other injuries.

"In 2019, we saw 19 horses lives taken away for this cruel so called 'entertainment'. The public would be quick to save a cat or dog from pain or death, but in the 21st century, horses are dying under the guise of a sport."

"We want people to think twice about attending a racing event. There are other cruelty-free events that you can go to have a good day out. It is not a party for the animals."

"If you love animals, you shouldn’t go to the races" Ms Baker said.