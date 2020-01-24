Kerbing renewals get underway in Turangi

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 08:53

Work to renew sections of kerbing and roadside channels will begin in Turangi next week.

The renewals are part of a planned work programme that began last year as part of the long-term plan. TR Construction will be carrying out the work, which has a budget of $448,593.

Infrastructure manager Denis Lewis said this stage of the programme was focusing on Te Iwiheki Road, including Te Wharekaihua Grove and Parekarangi Grove. Work is scheduled to begin there on 28 January and should be completed by May, while kerbing renewals in the Te Rangitautahanga Rd area will start on Monday 18 May and be completed by August.

"While some of the kerbing has been damaged by trees, it is mostly a case of general wear and tear over time, and more importantly renewing the kerbing and channeling will help improve drainage. We will also be reinstating some driveways where necessary," he said.